Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Two Arrested, Two Motorcycles Recovered

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, two motorcycles recovered

Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Police have busted a bike lifter gang and arrested its two members besides recovering two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police team under the supervision of SHO Civil Line Police Station was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two accused namely Muhammad Irfan and Owais, who were bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in a number of cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

They confessed to have committed bike lifting and other crimes in different areas.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is underway, he added.

