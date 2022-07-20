UrduPoint.com

Bike-lifter Gang Busted; Two Held

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 09:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Jalilabad police on Wednesday busted a notorious bike-lifter gang and arrested its two accused members including the ringleader besides recovering cash and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed the officers concerned to ensure strict action against those involved in such criminal activities.

According to police sources, the police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Kaleem Chohan launched a crackdown and busted accused Shahbaz alias Bablo gang.

The police arrested two members of the gang including the accused ringleader Shahbaz and Nadir, and recovered cash of Rs 275,000 and one motorcycle from their possession, the sources added.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from the arrested.

