Bike Lifter Gang Busted, Two Held

November 15, 2022

Gulgasht police busted a notorious bike lifter gang and arrested two members including the ring leader besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Tuesday

Taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against criminals involved in such criminal activities.

The police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Zia-Ul-Rehman launched a crackdown and busted notorious Waleed gan. The police arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Waleed Hayyat and Zeeshan Ali and recovered five stolen motorcycles worth Rs 700,000 and cash Rs 115,000 from their possession by tracing eight cases from the arrested criminals.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

