Bike Lifter Gang Busted, Two Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Bike lifter gang busted, two held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Gulgasht police have busted notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Gulgasht Police under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya launched a crackdown against criminals involved in motorcycle theft cases. The police team busted the gang and arrested two criminals Umair and Zohaib.

The police team has also recovered 16 stolen motorcycles from their possession by tracing 16 theft cases from the arrested criminals, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

