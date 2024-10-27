Open Menu

Bike Lifter Gang Busted; Two Stolen Bikes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Police Lohi Bher police team on Sunday apprehended two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession.

A public relations officer said that the Lohi Bher police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike-lifting incidents.

The police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Usman and Usama Mubasir.

The separate cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike-lifting activities.

Senior police officers directed all officials to an effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officers in this regard would be reviewed continuously. They further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

