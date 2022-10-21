UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Held, 23 Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Bike lifter gang held, 23 motorcycles recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Civil Lines police have arrested a notorious bike lifter gang and recovered stolen bikes including 23 motorcycles and two motorcycle loader rickshaws and cash of Rs 25,000 from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a team of PS Civil Line conducted a raid at a place and took three members of a bike lifter gang. The police recovered 23 stolen motorcycles, two motorcycle loader rickshaws, and cash Rs 25,000 from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Siddique, Romail, and Yashwa Javed. The Civil Line police have lodged cases against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

31 minutes ago
 Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

9 hours ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

9 hours ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

9 hours ago
 Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratificatio ..

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.