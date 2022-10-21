Bike lifter gang held, 23 motorcycles recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Civil Lines police have arrested a notorious bike lifter gang and recovered stolen bikes including 23 motorcycles and two motorcycle loader rickshaws and cash of Rs 25,000 from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a team of PS Civil Line conducted a raid at a place and took three members of a bike lifter gang. The police recovered 23 stolen motorcycles, two motorcycle loader rickshaws, and cash Rs 25,000 from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Siddique, Romail, and Yashwa Javed. The Civil Line police have lodged cases against the accused. Further investigation was underway.