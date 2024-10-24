Bike lifter gang held; 7 bikes recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday apprehended two wanted members of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike thefts and recovered seven stolen motorbikes from their possessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday apprehended two wanted members of a notorious bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike thefts and recovered seven stolen motorbikes from their possessions.

According to a police spokesperson, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources, successfully apprehending two wanted members of the bike lifter gang.

He said the police team recovered seven stolen motorbikes from the suspects, identified as Yasir Mir and Muhammad Adil.

Cases were registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway, he added.

During the preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to involvement in numerous bike theft incidents.

DIG Syed Ali Raza directed all officers to intensify the crackdown on those involved in car and bike theft. He added that the performance of police officers in this regard would be reviewed continuously.

DIG Raza further directed all zonal officers to intensify efforts against criminal elements. "Safety and security of citizens is our foremost priority, and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard," Raza added.

APP/rzr-mkz