UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bike-lifter Gang Ringleader Arrested; Seven Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:26 PM

Bike-lifter gang ringleader arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered

In a crackdown against criminal elements, R.A.Bazar police have arrested ringleader of Nido bike-lifter gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, R.A.Bazar police have arrested ringleader of Nido bike-lifter gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police busted Nido gang by arresting its ringleader namely Naveed alias Nido.

He said that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO R.A.Bazar conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar lauded endeavour of R.A.Bazar police for netting the bike lifter gang ringleader.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

30 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

1 hour ago

DMCs implements rain emergency plan to facilitate ..

4 minutes ago

Two robbers killed in police encounter in Faisalab ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Registers 8 Ceasefire Vio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.