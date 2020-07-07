Bike-lifter gang ringleader arrested; seven stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, R.A.Bazar police have arrested ringleader of Nido bike-lifter gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, R.A.Bazar police busted Nido gang by arresting its ringleader namely Naveed alias Nido.

He said that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO R.A.Bazar conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar lauded endeavour of R.A.Bazar police for netting the bike lifter gang ringleader.