Bike lifter gang “Sheri” busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Taxila Police busted “Sheri” motorcycle lifting gang and arrested two members among them its ring leader during a successful raid on Friday.

The police recovered ten stolen motorcycles from their possession, the police spokesman said.

The police team on a tip-off, raided the den of the gang and arrested their two members identified as Yousaf and ring Leader Sheriaz alias Sheri.

