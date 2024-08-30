Bike Lifter Gang “Sheri” Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Taxila Police busted “Sheri” motorcycle lifting gang and arrested two members among them its ring leader during a successful raid on Friday.
The police recovered ten stolen motorcycles from their possession, the police spokesman said.
The police team on a tip-off, raided the den of the gang and arrested their two members identified as Yousaf and ring Leader Sheriaz alias Sheri.
APP/ahq/378
