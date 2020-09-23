Bike lifter gang smashed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kotwali police here busted an inter-district gang and arrested two dangerous members of the gang with the help of smart city surveillance system

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :-:Kotwali police here busted an inter-district gang and arrested two dangerous members of the gang with the help of smart city surveillance system.

SHO Kotwali police station, Mian Abdul Razzaq, while talking to APP said that the two-member gang took away new motorcycles wherever possible.

Accused Zeeshan and Bilal were involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft in the district.

Police recovered eight motorcycles, Rs 1.5 lakh cash from their possession,he added.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases and investigation was underway.