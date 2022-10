(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :City Bhalwal police on Tuesday arrested three members of bike lifter gang and recovered 12 motorcycles from their possession.

Police said here that the team conduced raid and arrested three accused-- Rizwan,Imran and Azam and recovered 12 motorcycles from them.

Separate cases were registered while further investigation was underway.