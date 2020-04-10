Bike lifter gang, street criminal arrested in different actions

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Gulshan on Friday arrested a gang of two motorbike lifters and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Gulshan on Friday arrested a gang of two motorbike lifters and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Accused Aslam alias Aslo s/o Boral and Muzaffar Ali alias Motu s/o Pandi Khan are drug addict and habitual motorbike lifters, according to a press release.

The AVLC officials recovered a stolen motorbike bearing registration no. KDT-7634 lifted from the limits of PS P.I.B Colony.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

Meanwhile, Napier police station team during patrolling arrested a street criminal red handedly.

According to police, accused Qadir Shah was trying to escape after snatching a mobile phone from citizen and was arrested successful chase by the patrolling team. Three other snatched phones were also recovered from his possession.

An accomplice of arrested managed to escape from the scene.

An FIR had been registered and further investigations were underway.