SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Police on Thursday arrested an alleged member of a bike-lifting gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from him.

According to police, Sillanwli police team raided Chak No. 118-SB and arrested Asif Raza, who was involved in dozens of cases of motorcycle snatching.

Police recovered three motorcycles from him. Further investigation was under way.