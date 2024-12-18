Open Menu

Bike Lifter Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Bike lifter held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Ganj Mandi Police on Wednesday arrested a bike lifter and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Raids were underway to arrest the accomplices of arrested accused Adnan alias Lahori, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

17 minutes ago
 PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

29 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic St ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award

47 minutes ago
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, R ..

UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cit ..

1 hour ago
 ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

3 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

3 hours ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan