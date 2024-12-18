Bike Lifter Held
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Ganj Mandi Police on Wednesday arrested a bike lifter and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from his possession.
Raids were underway to arrest the accomplices of arrested accused Adnan alias Lahori, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
