Bike Lifter Held, 2-member Thieves Gang Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The New Town Police of Rawalpindi on Thursday arrested a bike lifter and busted a two-member gang of thieves.
According to a police spokesman, the accused bike lifter was identified as Amanat Ali.
The police also recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from his possession.
Likewise, the two-member gang involved in thefts comprising Abdul Rehman and Sunny Raza was also held by the New Town Police. The stolen amount of Rs 28,600 was also recovered from them.
