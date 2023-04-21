Bike-lifter held; 8 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police arrested a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from his possession which were lifted by him from various parts of the city.

Police sources said that a team under the supervision of SHO, a team managed to trace and arrest the two-member gang comprising Farooq and Abdul Ghafour and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from his possession.

A police spokesman has said that a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.