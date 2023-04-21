UrduPoint.com

Bike-lifter Held; 8 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Bike-lifter held; 8 stolen motorcycles recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police arrested a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from his possession which were lifted by him from various parts of the city.

Police sources said that a team under the supervision of SHO, a team managed to trace and arrest the two-member gang comprising Farooq and Abdul Ghafour and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from his possession.

A police spokesman has said that a case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Saddar From

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

9 minutes ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

15 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

35 minutes ago
 DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA ..

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

3 hours ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.