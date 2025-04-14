Bike lifter held in injured condition, 2 escape after shootout with Cantt Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A bike lifter was arrested in an injured condition, and two others fled while firing on a police team in the area of Cantt Police Station on Monday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the three suspects riding a stolen motorcycle were signalled by the policemen during snap checking, but they drove away.

When the police gave chase, the suspects started firing. In the retaliatory fire by the police, one of the suspects, identified as Zubair Khan alias Gora, was injured and taken into custody.

The other two escaped, leaving behind the motorcycle which along with weapons was seized by the police.

Senior police officers reached the spot on information about the incident. A search was underway in the area to arrest the absconding suspects.

The injured suspect had been shifted to the hospital. He had been wanted in several motorcycle theft cases.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Cantt Police for arresting the wanted motorcycle lifter despite firing of the suspects.