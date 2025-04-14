Bike Lifter Held In Injured Condition, 2 Escape After Shootout With Cantt Police
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A bike lifter was arrested in an injured condition, and two others fled while firing on a police team in the area of Cantt Police Station on Monday.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the three suspects riding a stolen motorcycle were signalled by the policemen during snap checking, but they drove away.
When the police gave chase, the suspects started firing. In the retaliatory fire by the police, one of the suspects, identified as Zubair Khan alias Gora, was injured and taken into custody.
The other two escaped, leaving behind the motorcycle which along with weapons was seized by the police.
Senior police officers reached the spot on information about the incident. A search was underway in the area to arrest the absconding suspects.
The injured suspect had been shifted to the hospital. He had been wanted in several motorcycle theft cases.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Cantt Police for arresting the wanted motorcycle lifter despite firing of the suspects.
Recent Stories
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown in Bahria Town: 9 sheesha cafes shut, 64 held6 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter held in injured condition, 2 escape after shootout with Cantt Police6 minutes ago
-
Agriculture dept urges tomato farmers to take preventive against early blight threat16 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted16 minutes ago
-
Ceremonies organized to celebrate “Punjab Culture Day”26 minutes ago
-
AC chair meeting to remove encroachments in city36 minutes ago
-
President extends greetings to Sikhs on Vaisakhi36 minutes ago
-
Vehari road construction gains pace46 minutes ago
-
"Malaysia emerging as a key destination for Pakistani youth": Ahsan Raza46 minutes ago
-
Wali Khan assures amicable resolution of PPP allied party reservations56 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal, U.S. congressmen discuss trade, tariff relief1 hour ago
-
Two killed,six injured in separate road accidents1 hour ago