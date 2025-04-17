Bike lifter held in injured condition after shootout with Cantt Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A bike lifter was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice escaped after a shootout with the Cantt Police late Tuesday night.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the two suspects were riding on a stolen motorcycle when they were signalled by a Cantt Police team to stop during snap checking. However, the suspects drove away.

When the police gave chase, the suspects started firing. In the retaliatory fire by the police, the suspect Hammad was injured and taken into custody. His accomplice fled leaving behind the motorcycle which was seized.

Weapons were also recovered from the accused.

Senior police officers reached the spot on information of the incident. A search was underway in the area to arrest the absconding suspect.

The arrested suspect was shifted to the hospital. He was wanted in several cases of motorcycle theft registered at different police stations of the twin cities, the spokesman said.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani congratulated the Cantt Police team for bravely fighting the accused and also arresting one of them at the risk of their own lives.