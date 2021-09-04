Bike lifter held; motorcycle recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered a stolen CG-125 motorcycle and other stolen items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Waris Khan Police Station managed to net an accused namely Amir Shahzad who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered a stolen CG-125 motorcycle and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.