UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Held; Motorcycle Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Bike lifter held; motorcycle recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered a stolen CG-125 motorcycle and other stolen items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Waris Khan Police Station managed to net an accused namely Amir Shahzad who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered a stolen CG-125 motorcycle and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Documents adopted at the end of the Consultative M ..

Documents adopted at the end of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States ..

11 minutes ago
 49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, ..

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, 257 more deaths

57 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 ne ..

Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 new deaths

57 minutes ago
 Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BM ..

Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BMG in Karachi chamber elections ..

57 minutes ago
 RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind Du ..

RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind During Kabul Evacuation - Refuge ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.