Bike lifter held red handed, four bikes recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police held a wanted member of a bike lifting gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from him, a police spokesman said.

He said that a special team of Sabzi Mandi police station apprehended a bike lifter red-handed identified as Hasrat Khan Ilyas and recovered four stolen motorbikes from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and further investigation is underway from him to nab his other accomplices.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of Sabzi Mandi Police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.

