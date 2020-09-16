Bike lifter held red handed, six bikes recovered

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad Industrial Area Police held a wanted member of bike lifting gang and recovered four stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from him, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team of Industrial area police station apprehended a bike lifter red-handed identified as Shan Masih and recovered six stolen motorbikes from him.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of Islamabad and further investigation is underway from him to nab his other accomplices.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of Industrial area police team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car and motorbike lifting incidents.

