Bike Lifter Held, Stolen Bike Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 04:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Dera police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a bike lifter and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession in the limits of City Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by SHO Khanzada Khan took action against the thieves under the supervision of DSP City Circle Iqbal Khan Baloch.

During the course of action, the police recovered a 70 cc motorcycle that was stolen from the city area almost a month ago.

The police traced and arrested the accused bike lifter, Waheed son of Aslam, a resident of Darazinda.

