Bike Lifter Held, Stolen Bikes Recovered

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Haram Gate police have arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter and recovered stolen motorcycles from his possession during a special raid conducted here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the Haram Gate police under the supervision of DSP Ibraheem Dreshak conducted a raid and arrested Muhammad Nadeem.

The arrested thief was wanted to police in different cases of vehicle theft. Police have recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 400,000 from his possession including two motorcycles and an auto-rickshaw.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

