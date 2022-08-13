Bike-lifter held, two stolen motorcycles recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The City Police have arrested a bike-lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles during a successful operation.

According to police spokesman, the police team led by DSP City Saghir Geelani along with SHO City Khanzada Khan carried out a successful action against the motorcycle thieves and traced the accused Khalid son of Ghulam Abbas resident of Hathala Tehsil Kulachi.

The police also recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession while further investigations were underway.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain Liaquat appreciated the police team and directed to also net the facilitators of the bike-lifters and street criminals.