Bike Lifter Held With Four Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered

four motorcycles from him.

According to a press release issued by the police office, Kotmomin police team

conducted a raid and arrested Nawaz involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents.

A case was registered against the accused.

