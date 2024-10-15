Bike Lifter Held With Four Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered
four motorcycles from him.
According to a press release issued by the police office, Kotmomin police team
conducted a raid and arrested Nawaz involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents.
A case was registered against the accused.
