Bike Lifter, Mobile Snatcher Arrested; Four Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:04 PM

Bike lifter, mobile snatcher arrested; four motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested two accused, a bike lifter and a mobile snatcher from different areas and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 10,000, a snatched mobile phone and other items from their possession

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral Police Station managed to net an accused namely Jameel Ahmed alias 'Jhamola', who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral Police Station managed to net an accused namely Jameel Ahmed alias 'Jhamola', who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 10,000, a pistol with ammunition and other items from his possession.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police held a mobile snatcher namely Shahid Raza and recovered a snatched mobile phone from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

