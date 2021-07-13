Bike lifter, mobile snatcher arrested; four motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested two accused, a bike lifter and a mobile snatcher from different areas and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 10,000, a snatched mobile phone and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused, a bike lifter and a mobile snatcher from different areas and recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 10,000, a snatched mobile phone and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral Police Station managed to net an accused namely Jameel Ahmed alias 'Jhamola', who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered four stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 10,000, a pistol with ammunition and other items from his possession.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police held a mobile snatcher namely Shahid Raza and recovered a snatched mobile phone from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.