Bike lifters arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police managed to net two bike lifters namely Umair Khan alias Mardani, ringleader and Tabraiz Ali Khan.

Police also recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.