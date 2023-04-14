UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifters Arrested; Five Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Bike lifters arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police managed to net two bike lifters namely Umair Khan alias Mardani, ringleader and Tabraiz Ali Khan.

Police also recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

He said that the operations against the lawbreakers would be accelerated further.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

3 minutes ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

14 minutes ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

1 hour ago
 PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate cha ..

PM appreciates UAE's role in combating climate change

1 hour ago
 UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: ..

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.