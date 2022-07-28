Bike lifters arrested; stolen motorcycle, Rs 60k recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered a stolen motorcycle, Rs 60,000 cash and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station managed to net two accused namely Kamran and Abid who were bike lifters and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, Rs 60,000 cash and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.