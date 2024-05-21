Open Menu

Bike Lifters Busted, Two Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Bike lifters busted, two arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Wah Cantonment police apprehended two members of a notorious bike lifting gang, recovering two stolen motorcycles from their possession, on Tuesday.

According to police both technical and human intelligence resources were utilized to nab the two suspects, identified as Akash alias Kashi and Imran.

They both were found to be involved in number of bike lifting incidents in the twin cities of Taxila and Wah, police said.

Upon their arrest, the police were able to recover the two stolen motorbikes from the possession of the suspects.

Cases have been registered against the apprehended individuals and further investigation is currently underway.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Wah Cantonment Taxila From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train ..

Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares

49 minutes ago
 Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-I ..

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4

2 hours ago
 LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

3 hours ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

6 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

15 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

15 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

15 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

15 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan