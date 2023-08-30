Bike lifters gang busted

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three outlaws of a gang and recovered motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against motorcycle thieves, Kot Momin police raided at different localities and arrested waqas, Nadeem and Shoiab with recovery of five motorcycles, two rifles and a pistol.

The police also recovered valuables worth Rs 1 million from their possession.

The accused were wanted by police in 27 cases of bike lifting.

Further investigation was underway.