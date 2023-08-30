Bike Lifters Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested three outlaws of a gang and recovered motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.
In a crackdown against motorcycle thieves, Kot Momin police raided at different localities and arrested waqas, Nadeem and Shoiab with recovery of five motorcycles, two rifles and a pistol.
The police also recovered valuables worth Rs 1 million from their possession.
The accused were wanted by police in 27 cases of bike lifting.
Further investigation was underway.