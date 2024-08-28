Bike lifters gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Miani police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a four-member bike lifters

gang and recovered valuables worth of Rs 1.6 million from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police raided and arrested four gangsters identified as that

Tahir, Zeeshan, Umar and Nadeem and recovered valuables from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 16 cases of robberies and bike lifting.

Further investigation was underway.