Bike Lifters Gang Busted, 28 Motorcycles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Mumtazabad Police on Thursday busted a gang of bike lifters and recovered 28 stolen motorcycles from them.

According to police sources, two members of the 'Madni' gang, identified as Muhammad Madni and Muhammad Yousaf, were arrested by a special team formed by City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Capt (Retd.

) Qazi Ali Raza, during a crackdown launched to check the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city.

About 28 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 1.5 million were also recovered, the sources added.

