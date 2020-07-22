UrduPoint.com
Bike-lifters Gang Busted: Four Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Waris Khan police have busted a bike-lifters gang and arrested its four members.

Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles and and spare parts of five motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police in a raid, arrested Saqib Mehmood alias Saqi, Atif Mehmood, Usman Ali and Ali Shoukat alias Ali Shah, four bike lifters and recovered two stolen motorcycles and motorcycles spare parts from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan on the directives of SP Rawal conducted a raid and managed to net the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas lauded endeavours of SP Rawal and Waris Khan police for netting the bike lifters.

