Bike-lifters gang busted in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti-social elements, New Town Police have arrested four members of Adil gang involved in motorcycle thefts.

According to a police spokesman, among arrested alleged criminals of the gang include ring leader Adil Dar, Muhammad Danish, Muhammad Arslan and Qamar Basharat.

He said that New Town Police team constituted under the supervision of DSP and SHO New Town on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and managed to net the members of the bike-lifters' gang.

As per preliminary police record, this gang was also involved in robberies and its detention had become a challenge for police, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of this gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits of the gang.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis lauding endeavours of New Town police for busting the notorious bike lifters gang also appreciated endeavours of SP Rawal Mazhar Iqbal for public policing in the city in wake of coronavirus lockdown scenario.