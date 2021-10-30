UrduPoint.com

Bike-lifters Gang Busted In Sargodha

Police on Saturday arrested three members of an inter-districts bike-lifter gang and recovered 19 stolen motorcycles from them

Police said that on a tip-off, Satellite police team arrested three persons and recovered 19 stolen bikes and a rickshaw from them.

The gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents, police saidA case was registered against the accused, while further investigation was under way .

