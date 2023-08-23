Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday claimed to bust a gang of motorcycle snatching by arresting its four members

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday claimed to bust a gang of motorcycle snatching by arresting its four members.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ghulam Asghar Chandia has said that a team of police led by station house officer (SHO) Amir Rafeeq captured the gang identified as Sabhat, Noor Ullah, Abdullah and Umer, while stolen bikes and looted cash were also recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, in another raid, Taxila Police apprehended a drugs peddler identified as Muhammad Ibraheem and recovered 1.20 kilogram of hashish from his possession.