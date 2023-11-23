Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

The Taxila Police on Thursday busted a motorcycle lifters gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Taxila Police on Thursday busted a motorcycle lifters gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Taxila Police while acting on a tip-off, raided the den of the gang and arrested their two members who were identified as Tariq and Ijaz, and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession.

He said that during the preliminary interrogation, the gang confessed to stealing the motorcycles from the different parts of the city.

