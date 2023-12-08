Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Wah Cantonment Police on Friday busted a motorcycle lifters gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to the police, a team of Wah Cantonment Police raided the den of the gang and arrested their two members who were identified as Osama and Ikram, and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police officials said that during the preliminary interrogation, the gang confessed to stealing motorcycles from different parts of the city.