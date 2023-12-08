Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Wah Cantonment Police arrested a motorcycle lifters gang on Friday and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Wah Cantonment Police while acting on a tip-off, raided the den of the gang and arrested their two members who were identified as Osama and Ikram, and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

They said that during the preliminary interrogation, the gang confessed to stealing the motorcycles from the different parts of the city.

APP/ajq/378