Bike Lifters Gang Busted In Wah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Bike lifters gang busted in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday busted a two member bike-lifting gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from them.

According to a police spokesman, the police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Afridi used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three members of the gang.

The accused were identified as Zeeshan and Jaffar, and recovery of 10 stolen motorcycles was made, which were lifted from different parts of the city.

