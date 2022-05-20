UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifters Gang Busted, Six Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 07:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Ramna Police have busted a bike-lifters gang and recovered six motorcycles, an Islamabad Police spokesman said on Friday.

The Sanwal gang busted by a police team headed by Station House Officer Ramna Akhtar Zaman included accused Sanwal Amjad, Zakria Kashif, Mubashir Ali and Zeeshan.

