Bike-lifters Gang Busted: Three Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:12 PM

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Saddar Wah police have busted a bike-lifters gang and arrested its three members

Police also recovered 14 stolen motorcycles and spare parts of motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police in a raid, arrested Babar Shehzad, alias 'Gonga', ring leader, Fateh Khan and Hazrat Amin, three bike lifters and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles and motorcycles spare parts from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Wah Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the bike lifters.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar lauded endeavours of Saddar Wah and police team for netting the bike lifters.

