Bike Lifters Gang Busted, Three Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:54 PM

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Old Kotwali police have busted a notorious bike-lifters gang and arrested its three members here on Friday

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Old Kotwali police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in bike-theft.

The police team busted the notorious Asif gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader Rana Asif, Hussain and Shahzad and recovered cash Rs.251,000, 2 stolen motorcycles and parts of different bikes from their possession.

The criminals have confessed 11 cases of motorcycle theft and one of auto-rickshaw during the investigations and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

