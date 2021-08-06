Bike lifters gang busted, three arrested

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Old Kotwali police have busted a notorious bike-lifters gang and arrested its three members here on Friday

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Old Kotwali police launched a crackdown against criminals involved in bike-theft.

The police team busted the notorious Asif gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader Rana Asif, Hussain and Shahzad and recovered cash Rs.251,000, 2 stolen motorcycles and parts of different bikes from their possession.

The criminals have confessed 11 cases of motorcycle theft and one of auto-rickshaw during the investigations and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.