Bike lifters gang busted, two arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, the police Saturday busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its two members.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Taxila conducted a raid and managed to held "Toufeela Gang" with its two members namely Noman Butt alias Tufail and Nahmat Ullah alias Gulli.

The police also recovered 5 stolen motorcycles and spare parts of motorcycles from their possession.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.