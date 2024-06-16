Bike-lifters Held With 11 Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Sargodha Police busted a three-member thief gang on Sunday and recovered six motorcycles from them.
According to a police spokesperson, three accused including ring leader of bike-lifter gang, notorious as Hussain Machi gang, were arrested.
During interrogation, they confessed to stealing motorcycles and motorcycle-rickshaws from different parts of the district.
The Shahpur police recovered six stolen bikes worth Rs 722,000 from them.
Further investigation was underway.
