Bike-lifters Held With 11 Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Bike-lifters held with 11 motorcycles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The Sargodha Police busted a three-member thief gang on Sunday and recovered six mo­torcycles from them.

According to a police spokesperson, three accused including ring leader of bike-lifter gang, notorious as Hussain Machi gang, were arrested.

During interrogation, they confessed to stealing mo­torcycles and motorcycle-rickshaws from different parts of the district.

The Shahpur police recovered six stolen bikes worth Rs 722,000 from them.

Further investigation was underway.

