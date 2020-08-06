UrduPoint.com
Bike Lifting Gang Leader Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:49 PM

Bike lifting gang leader arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan police have arrested ring leader of a bike lifting gang yielding recovery of cash and two stolen motorcycles,said a police spokesman on Thursday.

Bahauddin Zakariya police conducted operation on the orders of city police officer Hassan Raza Khan that yielded recovery of Rs 150,000 cash and two motorcycles.

The post arrest interrogation also resolved six bike lifting cases and further investigation was expected to yield more information that could lead to more arrests and stolen bikes,The spokesman said.

SP Gulgasht division Ahmad Nawaz Shah, SDPO Tahir Majeed, SHO Bashir Ahmad Haraj and his team won appreciation from CPO.

