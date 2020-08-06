Bike lifting gang leader arrested

Multan police have arrested ring leader of a bike lifting gang yielding recovery of cash and two stolen motorcycles,said a police spokesman on Thursday

Bahauddin Zakariya police conducted operation on the orders of city police officer Hassan Raza Khan that yielded recovery of Rs 150,000 cash and two motorcycles.

The post arrest interrogation also resolved six bike lifting cases and further investigation was expected to yield more information that could lead to more arrests and stolen bikes,The spokesman said.

SP Gulgasht division Ahmad Nawaz Shah, SDPO Tahir Majeed, SHO Bashir Ahmad Haraj and his team won appreciation from CPO.