Bike Rally Arranged For Women Empowerment Awareness

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Bike rally arranged for women empowerment awareness

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad police organized a bike rally to create awareness about women's empowerment here on Friday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil led the rally which commenced from the main gate of D-Ground and culminated after reaching Police Khidmat Markaz.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Farhan Aslam, ASP Peoples’ Colony Fazal Rehman, DSPs Traffic, SHO Women Police Station Inspector Gulnaz, Incharge Tahafuz Markaz Madiha Irshad, Incharge Friends of Police Farah Batool, female traffic wardens, dolphin force, elite force, lady police and a large number of women participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Kamran Adil emphasized the importance of equality and said that men and women hold equal status in society. He said that women in Pakistan are excelling in every profession and field and today’s rally would promote a positive message at the global level.

He said that the bike rally was arranged with an aim to protect women from harassment and encourage them to step out without fear. The rally participants showcased their motorcycling skills, highlighting their capabilities and celebrating the supportive stance of Faisalabad Police.

Many women expressed their happiness, acknowledging the rally as a positive step towards empowering women and promoting their crucial role in all spheres of life.

The CPO also briefed the participants about the facilities offered at Tahafuz Markaz and reaffirmed the police's commitment to safeguarding women.

He said that women's safety is a top priority for Faisalabad Police and the police would take all possible steps to provide them harassment-free atmosphere at all levels.

