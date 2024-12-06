Bike Rally Arranged For Women Empowerment Awareness
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad police organized a bike rally to create awareness about women's empowerment here on Friday.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil led the rally which commenced from the main gate of D-Ground and culminated after reaching Police Khidmat Markaz.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Farhan Aslam, ASP Peoples’ Colony Fazal Rehman, DSPs Traffic, SHO Women Police Station Inspector Gulnaz, Incharge Tahafuz Markaz Madiha Irshad, Incharge Friends of Police Farah Batool, female traffic wardens, dolphin force, elite force, lady police and a large number of women participated in the rally.
Speaking on the occasion, CPO Kamran Adil emphasized the importance of equality and said that men and women hold equal status in society. He said that women in Pakistan are excelling in every profession and field and today’s rally would promote a positive message at the global level.
He said that the bike rally was arranged with an aim to protect women from harassment and encourage them to step out without fear. The rally participants showcased their motorcycling skills, highlighting their capabilities and celebrating the supportive stance of Faisalabad Police.
Many women expressed their happiness, acknowledging the rally as a positive step towards empowering women and promoting their crucial role in all spheres of life.
The CPO also briefed the participants about the facilities offered at Tahafuz Markaz and reaffirmed the police's commitment to safeguarding women.
He said that women's safety is a top priority for Faisalabad Police and the police would take all possible steps to provide them harassment-free atmosphere at all levels.
Recent Stories
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth commits suicide over forced marriage issue6 minutes ago
-
CDA charts path to electric mobility6 minutes ago
-
Hamza for banning on 4-stroke petrol rickshaws to prevent pollution16 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister reviews progress on new Peshawar valley project16 minutes ago
-
Final of Metropolitan Football Cup 2024 on Dec 726 minutes ago
-
TDCP sets up information desk at Lahore airport26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University to Host Thar Festival in February 202536 minutes ago
-
Establishment Division promotes 1,875 officers, abolishes 61 posts in efficiency drive, Senate body ..36 minutes ago
-
CTO reviews facilities at Soan Garden Khidmat Markaz46 minutes ago
-
KP government prioritising health and education despite challenges: Advisor Health KP46 minutes ago
-
Rights given to women by Islam cannot be imagined in West: Samina46 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt focused on capacity building to combat infectious diseases: Kh Salman55 minutes ago