Bike Rally Held To Give Confidence To Women

September 23, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Police department arranged a women bike rally to build confidence among women in bike riding here on Tuesday.

The women from police and other departments participated in the rally, which was held from D-ground to Al-Khidmat Markaz.

CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umer opened the rally while SSP Operations, CTO, and others were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the CPO said that women are the basic members of the society and the rally has been organized for their self-confidence. He said that protecting the rights of women and children is their main priority as per the vision of CM Punjab.

The rally was protected by traffic and police squads.

