Bike rally,seminar held to mark World Heritage Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) In a bid to raise awareness about the preservation of Multan’s cultural heritage,the Walled City Authority Multan,in collaboration with Waseeb Explorer,organized a motorbike rally and an awareness seminar on the occasion of World Heritage Day.

The rally was led by Dr.Syed Muzammil Hussain,founder of Waseeb Explorer and Muhammad Umair Ghazanfar, Assistant Director of the Walled City Authority.

Bikers from across the country enthusiastically participated in the event.

The rally commenced from the Walled City Authority's office at Ghanta Ghar and passed through historic landmarks including Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh,the shrines of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam and Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya,Haji Camp and 9 Number area,culminating at the sports ground in Kalma Chowk.

Following the rally,an awareness seminar was held where speakers appreciated the ongoing efforts for heritage preservation and emphasized the need for more effective measures in the future.

At the end of the event,appreciation certificates were distributed among participants by the Walled City Authority and Waseeb Explorer.