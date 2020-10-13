Bike rider crushed to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A youngster crushed to death while his fellow sustained critical injuries after their motorbike hit speedily with tractor trolly coming head-on at suburban area of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Tuesday.

According to rescuers, Shehbaz Ali resident of Mohallah Ghusia, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed succumbed to injuries on the spot while the fellow Ramzan cast Mullana with severe road injuries was shifted to THQ hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed from where he referred in Nishtar hospital Multan. Both of the victims are looking out to be in their teen age.

Trolly driver fled the scene while local police started investigation.